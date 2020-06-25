Pirates Partner with Curve for Alternate Training Site

June 25, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release





CURVE, Pa. - The Pittsburgh Pirates and Altoona Curve announced today that Peoples Natural Gas Field will serve as the alternate training facility during the 2020 season.

"The Curve and Pirates have shared a remarkable relationship since 1999," said Curve general manager Derek Martin. "Being chosen as the alternate training facility really reinforces the strength of that relationship. Being 90 miles from PNC Park, Altoona is a great location to allow the Pirates to get a player to Pittsburgh, or wherever they need to get to, quickly and safely."

"The Pirates organization is appreciative of the long-standing relationship we have had for over two decades with the Altoona Curve," said Pirates general manager Ben Cherington. "The people, proximity, along with the first-class facility, makes Peoples Natural Gas Field an ideal choice to safely host our alternate training site for the upcoming season."

Players and members of the Pirates player development staff will work out at PNG Field through the entire season. Workout dates, player roster and media availability information will be announced at a later time.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 25, 2020

Pirates Partner with Curve for Alternate Training Site - Altoona Curve

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.