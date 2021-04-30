Pirates Announce 2021 Marauders Roster

April 30, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - The Pittsburgh Pirates have announced the Low-A Bradenton Marauders roster for the beginning of the 2021 Minor League Baseball season. The Marauders, under the guidance of new manager Jonathan Johnston, will play their first home game of the season on Tuesday, May 4, at 6:05 p.m. CLICK HERE to view a PDF of the roster.

Of the 30 players assigned to the roster, 13 were signed as international free agents, 10 were drafted by the Pirates, five were acquired via trades, and two were acquired off waivers.

The Marauders roster includes players from six different countries-the United States, Canada, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Venezuela. The group includes seven of the Pirates' top 30 prospects, as ranked by MLB.com: OF Hudson Head (#6), RHP Brennan Malone (#8), RHP Eddy Yean (#13), OF Sammy Siani (#19), RHP Nick Garcia (#21), C Endy Rodriguez (#27), and INF Alexander Mojica (#30).

The complete roster is listed below:

PITCHERS (16): Alex Aquino, Adrian Florencio, Santiago Florez, J.C. Flowers, Nick Garcia, Domingo Gonzalez, Logan Hofmann, Steven Jennings, Jose Maldonado, Brennan Malone, Oliver Mateo, Wandi Montout, Estalin Ortiz (L), Luis Ortiz, Denny Roman (L), Eddy Yean

CATCHERS (3): Ethan Goforth, Endy Rodriguez, Eli Wilson

INFIELDERS (5): Maikol Escotto, Claudio Finol, Dariel Lopez, Norkis Marcos, Alexander Mojica

OUTFIELDERS (6): Jase Bowen, Sergio Campana, Jasiah Dixon, Hudson Head, Will Matthiessen, Sammy Siani

The first-year skipper will be joined on staff by Pitching Coach Fernando Nieve, Hitting Coach Jonny Tucker, Coach Brady Conlan, Bench Coach Jim Horner, Athletic Trainer Matt McNamee, and Strength and Conditioning Coach Nick Pressley.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from April 30, 2021

Pirates Announce 2021 Marauders Roster - Bradenton Marauders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.