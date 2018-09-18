Pirates & Baseball Factory Extend Partnership in Bradenton

September 18, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release





Bradenton, Fla. - The Pittsburgh Pirates and Baseball Factory today announced a contract extension that runs through 2020 to keep Pirate City as the Southern Home of Baseball Factory. The new contract calls for 27 Baseball Factory events to be held at Pirate City, from 2018 to 2020. Baseball Factory has held events at the Pirates' Spring Training and minor league training facility since 2008.

Baseball Factory is a leader in developing amateur baseball talent and helping educate players on the college recruiting process. Since its creation in 1994, Baseball Factory has helped place more than 100,000 baseball players in college programs that suited their best interests as student athletes. More than 5,000 Baseball Factory alumni have been drafted into professional baseball, with more than 500 ascending to the Major Leagues.

Baseball Factory participants have received more than $1 billion in scholarships across all levels of college baseball. Baseball Factory's system of world class instruction and life-changing experiences provides athletes with unique player development opportunities that lead to future success both on the field and in the classroom.

"We are proud to carry on the tradition of calling Pirate City the Southern Home of Baseball Factory," said CEO and Founder Steve Sclafani. "For the past 10 years, Baseball Factory players have had the opportunity to train and play at the premier Spring Training facility in the country. By extending our partnership, we guarantee that moving forward, more Factory student-athletes will get to have a once-in-a-lifetime experience with us at Pirate City."

More than 2,800 Baseball Factory participants will come to Bradenton over the course of the new contract. Most participants come from outside of Florida. As part of the agreement, Baseball Factory will offer a scholarship to two participants from Manatee County at each future Pirate City event.

"We're happy to announce the extension of Baseball Factory's use of Pirate City," Pirates Senior Director of Florida and Dominican Republic Operations Jeff Podobnik said. "This partnership brings hundreds of amateur baseball players and their families to Manatee County each year and serves as an important tenet of the sports performance economy in the Bradenton Area."

Pirate City is an all-inclusive facility that includes dormitories, on-site dining options, conference rooms, and Major League-caliber baseball facilities. With four full fields, additional indoor and outdoor practice spaces, and state-of-the-art strength and conditioning facilities, Pirate City is ideal for large baseball events like those operated by Baseball Factory. Pirate City features 12 bullpen mounds, six batting cages, a clubhouse with four team locker rooms, plus separate locker rooms for coaches and umpires. The Sports Performance Center features more than 10,000 square feet of space for strength and conditioning, while the Sports Nutrition Center provides meal space for a variety of groups and events.

Pirate City is used by Major League and minor league players during Spring Training. It serves as the home of the Pirates' Gulf Coast League affiliate during the summer. Outside groups frequently rent the complex, including high school and college baseball teams, foreign national teams and professional clubs, and Olympic athletes.

For more information about Pirate City, visit www.Pirates.com/PirateCity or call 941-747-3031.

For more information about Baseball Factory, visit www.BaseballFactory.com, call 1-800-641-4487, or email moreinfo@baseballfactory.com.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from September 18, 2018

Pirates & Baseball Factory Extend Partnership in Bradenton - Bradenton Marauders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.