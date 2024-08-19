Pineda, Lorant Sweep Florida State League Weekly Awards

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla- The Daytona Tortugas swept the Florida State League weekly awards as outfielder Esmith Pineda was named Florida State League Player of the Week, while RHP Nestor Lorant was named Florida State League Pitcher of the Week for the second time this season. Pineda is the third straight Tortuga to be named FSL Player of the Week, following up Trey Faltine and Sammy Stafura.

The 19-year-old Pineda, a native of Panama, went 11-for-21 last week against St. Lucie, slashing .524/.615/.762. The outfielder played in all six games and stroked two doubles, a home run, and drove in seven runs, while scoring five runs. Pineda posted a pair of three-hit games while also logging his first two three-RBI games of the season on consecutive nights on Friday and Saturday.

After getting off to a very slow start, Pineda has improved every month this season, batting .400 (20-for-50) in 15 games in August with two home runs and 11 RBI, with his season line at .220 with 19 doubles, nine home runs, and 34 RBI, while also stealing nine bases in his third professional season.

The 22-year-old Lorant, a Venezuela native, started twice last week, working 9.0 innings over the two outings, allowing just one run on three hits with one walk and 12 strikeouts. Lorant struck out seven over 5.0 innings of one-run ball in the series opener on Tuesday, then followed it up with 4.0 hitless innings with five strikeouts in the series finale on Sunday.

Pineda is the fourth FSL Player of the Week for Daytona, joining Ricardo Cabrera, who was honored for April 16-21, Faltine (July 30-August 4), and Stafura (August 6-11). Juan Martinez (May 14-19) has also picked up Pitcher of the Week honors, while Lorant was honored for the second time after previous winning the award for June 25-30.

The Tortugas begin a season-long 13-game road trip tomorrow night before returning to Jackie Robinson Ballpark for the final series of the season on Labor Day Monday, September 2.

