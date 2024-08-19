Mets Penultimate Home Stand Runs Tuesday-Sunday

August 19, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets are back at Clover Park from Tuesday-Sunday for their penultimate home stand of the 2024 season. The Mets will be hosting the Palm Beach Cardinals (St. Louis affiliate) for six games.

Tuesday's game and games Thursday-Saturday begin at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday's game starts at 1:10 p.m. and Sunday's finale starts at 12:10 p.m.

Tickets to Tuesday's game and all other games are available on www.stluciemets.com or at the box office (check website for operating hours).

Highlighting the home stand is Strike Out Hunger Night on Thursday and Back to School Night on Saturday featuring Harry Potter and Halloween themes.

Here is a full list of promotions at the ballpark for the week ahead:

Tuesday - 6:10 p.m.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dog.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

Wednesday - 1:10 p.m.

-Rally towel giveaway courtesy of Snapchat.

-$5 Silver Sluggers tickets.

Thursday - 6:10 p.m.

-Strike Out Hunger Night: Fans who bring five non-perishable food items to donate to the Treasure Coast Food Bank will get a free ticket to the game. Donations can be made at the Food Bank's booth in front of the main stadium gate.

-$2 Night: $2 Bud Light, Budweiser and Busch Light 16 oz. aluminum bottles, $2 Bud Light and Michelob Ultra drafts, $2 hot dogs, $2 24 oz. fountain sodas and $2 popcorn.

Friday - 6:10 p.m.

-Friday Family Fan Club: For $48 per family member, members receive a ticket to all Friday games, parking to all Friday games, 25 percent off concessions and merchandise every Friday game, a passholder card and exclusive access to Friday Family Fan Club events.

-Kids run the bases after the game!

-Silver Slugger Platinum Night: Platinum Silver Sluggers members get in free and can enjoy a free soda.

Saturday - 6:10 p.m.

-Back to School Night: Students K-12 get a FREE ticket. The Mets will wear Harry Potter jerseys that will be auctioned off to support the Boys and Girls Club of St. Lucie County. The first 500 fans get a Harry Potter scarf giveaway. There will be other Harry Potter and Halloween themed entertainment throughout the night.

-Final fireworks show of the season!

-Bean Bag Back to School Bash: Cornhole tournament at the Corona Beach House starting at 3 p.m. $50 for a team of two and includes two guaranteed games, a ticket to the game, a hot dog and a beer. Cash prize, a game worn jersey and spring training tickets to the first place team. Sign up at stluciemets.com or ask the ticket office for information.

Sunday - 12:10 p.m.

-Sunday Brunch: $30 per person includes a game ticket and a brunch buffet that features scrambled eggs, bacon, hashbrowns, French toast, fruit and pastries. Brunch is served on the covered third base party deck. $15 optional add on for bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys. Brunch tickets must be purchased in advance at stluciemets.com.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.