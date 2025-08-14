CFL Ottawa RedBlacks

Pimpleton Takes Missed FG 117 Yards for a TD and SILENCES THE CROWD: CFL

Published on August 14, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Kalil Pimpleton fields a missed 57-yard field goal and then sprints untouched 117 yards to score a touchdown for Ottawa. Lewis Ward successfully converts to tie the game.

