Pimpleton Takes Missed FG 117 Yards for a TD and SILENCES THE CROWD: CFL

Published on August 14, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video







Kalil Pimpleton fields a missed 57-yard field goal and then sprints untouched 117 yards to score a touchdown for Ottawa. Lewis Ward successfully converts to tie the game.







Canadian Football League Stories from August 14, 2025

Evans and Lemon Fined for Actions in Week 10 - CFL

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.