Phoenix Rising Signs Haitian International Carl Sainte

PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC has signed Haitian international, 22-year-old midfielder Carl Sainte on a season long loan from FC Dallas, pending league and federation approval.

"Carl is a consummate professional and a leader who leads by example," said Phoenix Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah. "His strong technical and tactical abilities set him apart. Having had the pleasure of working with him at FC Dallas, I look forward to seeing him bring the same passion and dedication to help deliver silverware to the club."

Sainte, born in Grand-Goave, Haiti, began his professional journey with Violette AC, contributing to their Ligue Haïtienne title during the 2020-21 season. After showcasing his talents, Sainte transitioned to the USL Championship, signing with New Mexico United in 2021, where he made his debut in a 2-0 victory over Las Vegas Lights FC.

In 2022, Sainte joined North Texas SC in MLS NEXT Pro, where he made 22 appearances over two seasons, scoring one goal and providing three assists. He played a key role in helping the club win an MLS NEXT Pro championship. His performances earned him a move to FC Dallas' first team, where he signed a two-year contract in 2024. Sainte made his first-team debut in April 2024 in a match against the Houston Dynamo.

"I am thrilled to join Phoenix Rising and take this exciting next step in my career. Having admired the club for many years, it's a dream come true to play for a team that aligns with my ambitions to grow as a player," said Sainte. "My focus this season is to contribute both on and off the field, helping the team achieve success and push for the league title."

On the international stage, Sainte has represented Haiti's senior national team in 20 matches, including the CONCACAF Nations League and 2023 Gold Cup. He previously featured at the youth level during the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup, where he tallied one goal in eight appearances.

Carl Sainte: By the Numbers

- 20 international caps for Haiti's senior team

- Eight appearances and one goal at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup

- 22 appearances, one goal, and three assists with North Texas SC

- Contributed to Violette AC's 2020-21 Ligue Haïtienne championship

Transaction: Phoenix Rising FC Signs Carl Sainte

Name: Carl Sainte

Position: Midfield - Defensive Midfield

DOB: August 9, 2002 (22)

Born: Grand-Goave, Haiti

Former Club: FC Dallas

Height: 6-0

Weight: 181

