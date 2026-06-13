Philpot Makes REMARKABLE Catch for First Points of the Game!

Published on June 12, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video







Philpot makes spectacular catch to put the Alouettes up on the board early in the game







Canadian Football League Stories from June 12, 2026

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