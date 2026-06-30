Philpot Headlines Week 4 Players of the Week
Published on June 30, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - Tyson Philpot, Davis Alexander and Chad Kelly have been named Week 4 Players of the Week in the Canadian Football League (CFL). The honour spotlights exceptional statistical performances, pivotal plays, game-breaking feats and more.
The three players were chosen by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL's Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics, and Content departments.
TYSON PHILPOT | REC | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | OTT 35 - MTL 37
12 receptions on 13 targets (92.3 per cent)
First game with double-digit receptions since July 2024
198 receiving yards for third consecutive 100-yards+ game of the season
Two 30-yards+ catches, including a 37-yard effort in the second quarter that set up a touchdown
74 yards after catch
Second Player of the Week honour (W2)
DAVIS ALEXANDER | QB | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | OTT 35 - MTL 37
22-OF-30 (73.3 per cent) for 345 yards
Two touchdown passes
Four 30-yard+ completions, including a 53-yard effort to Alexander Hollins for a touchdown in the first quarter
133.3 efficiency rating
Second Player of the Week honour (W2)
CHAD KELLY | QB | TORONTO ARGONAUTS | TOR 40 - SSK 34
23-of-30 (76.7 per cent) for 321 yards
Two touchdown passes, both to Tyler Kahmann - a 27-yard effort to end the first half and a 21-yard major in the fourth quarter that held up as the eventual game-winning play
Four rushes for 15 yards and a touchdown
118.9 efficiency rating
2026 PLAYERS OF THE WEEK - IN REVIEW
W1 | Justin Rankin (EDM) | Robert Kennedy III (MTL) | Jake Ceresna (WPG)
W2 | Trevor Harris (SSK) | Tyson Philpot (MTL) | Davis Alexander (MTL)
W3 | Bo Levi Mitchell (HAM) | Justin Rankin (EDM) | Kevin Mital (TOR)
W4 | Tyson Philpot (MTL) | Davis Alexander (MTL) | Chad Kelly (TOR)
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