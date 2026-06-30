Ajou Reinstated with Conditions

Published on June 30, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) has reinstated free agent wide receiver Ajou Ajou with ongoing conditions. Any future violations of the CFL's Gender-Based Violence and Harassment Policy will be met with greater consequences, including the possibility of a lifetime ban from the league. He is now eligible to sign with any team.

Mr. Ajou was suspended for no fewer than six games on April 16, following a third-party investigation into allegations of aggressive and unwelcome physical contact with multiple women at a restaurant in Regina on November 18, 2025. These actions constituted breaches of the league's Gender-based Violence and Harassment Policy.

Mr. Ajou's reinstatement was contingent upon successful completion of a three-part process: 15 mandatory counselling sessions conducted by a gender-based violence expert, a psychological assessment by another independent expert and a meeting with Commissioner Johnston. Mr. Ajou's ongoing conditions reflect the need for him to demonstrate a continued commitment to upholding league standards. These conditions are confidential and shall not be disclosed.

Should Mr. Ajou be signed by a club, he must serve his six-game suspension before he will be eligible to return to play. Suspended players cannot participate in regular season or postseason games. It is at the club's discretion whether to allow players to participate in other team activities, such as practices or meetings.

The CFL condemns gender-based violence and harassment in all of its forms, including but not limited to intimate partner violence, physical and sexual assault, verbal abuse, coercive control, as well as the disrespectful and demeaning attitudes that foster violence or the tolerance of such violence. Whether these behaviours occur in public or private, gender-based violence and harassment will not be tolerated by the CFL.

Annually, CFL players, coaches, staff, and personnel are required to complete education on gender-based violence and harassment, as well as training on match manipulation, concussion protocols, player code of conduct and the league's drug policy.







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