Phillies Florida Executive Honored by Minor League Baseball

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Minor League Baseball has announced the winners of its annual player development awards and Phillies Florida executive, Lee McDaniel, was named the 15th recipient of the distinguished Sheldon "Chief" Bender Award.

In the announcement, MiLB says, "The Sheldon 'Chief' Bender Award is presented to an individual with distinguished service who has been instrumental in player development."

McDaniel is the Director of Minor League Operations for the Philadelphia Phillies, managing year-round baseball at the Carpenter Complex including spring training, Florida Complex League and offseason camps. Beginning with rookie-ball Martinsville to big league spring, McDaniel is thankful and told MiLB.com, "I have truly been blessed to work for the Philadelphia Phillies for so many years and I share this award with the many great leaders at the Phillies both past and present."

