BayCare Ballpark Spring Training Job Fairs in December

December 5, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Philadelphia Phillies Florida Operations are now hiring reliable, positive, seasonal game day staff for 2024 Spring Training and Threshers seasons! BayCare Ballpark will be hosting job fairs in December to fill food & beverage positions.

Job fairs will take place on:

Wednesday, December 13th from 2 pm to 5 pm

Thursday, December 14th from 1 pm to 4 pm

Friday, December 15th from 1 pm to 4 pm

Thursday, December 19th from 4 pm to 7 pm

Friday, December 20th from 1 pm to 4 pm

BayCare Ballpark is located at 601 N Old Coachman Rd in Clearwater, please park in the south lot off of US19 and Drew St and use the south Suites Lobby entrance. Interviews will be conducted on-site for the following available positions:

Stand Lead

Cooks

Cashiers

Bartenders

Food Prep

Food Runners

Warehouse Runners

Concourse Lead

Please contact Alyssa Winans for more information.

