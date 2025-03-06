Phillies Announce 2025 Spring Breakout Roster

March 6, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - For the second straight season, each MLB team will select a team comprised of their top prospects to compete against another organization for the second annual Spring Breakout Game. This year, the Philadelphia Phillies will host the Pittsburgh Pirates after falling on the road against Detroit in the inaugural Spring Breakout game last season. Featured in this prospect showcase are 29 players, most of whom comprise the Phillies' top 30 prospect lists across MLB.com, Baseball America, and other baseball news sites. Of the 29 players named to the Phillies Spring Breakout roster, 23 have previously called BayCare Ballpark their home while playing for the Clearwater Threshers throughout their minor league careers. Here are a few familiar faces from Thresherville who are expected to play big roles when the Phillies host their first Spring Breakout game on March 14th.

INF Aidan Miller (CLR 2023-2024):

Ranked as the number one hitting prospect in the Phillies system, Aidan Miller was a non-roster invitee after climbing from Single-A Clearwater to Double-A Reading throughout his first full minor league season in 2024. Playing primarily at shortstop, Miller showcased his five-tool potential, combining for 11 homers, 60 RBIs with a .812 OPS across three levels in 2024, and was named the 7th-ranked shortstop prospect in the entire MLB at the end of the season. He previously played for Team USA before his first-round draft selection in 2023 and drove in the only run for the Phillies in last season's Spring Breakout game as well as the Futures Game during All-Star Weekend. New levels and higher talent have yet to appear as an obstacle for Miller, and one of last season's breakout stars in the Phillies' system is ready to show out at BayCare Ballpark once again.

OF Justin Crawford (CLR 2022-2023):

Few prospects in the entire minor leagues last season had a season on par with Justin Crawford's in 2024, who finished the season hitting .333 in 40 games in Reading after starring for the BlueClaws and leading them to one of the best records in the South Atlantic League. The son of former major leaguer Carl Crawford has long been in the spotlight, as he has been a top two hitting prospect for the Phillies since they selected him out of high school in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft. In his two full seasons as a minor leaguer, Crawford has won a league MVP (2023 Florida State League MVP) and finished both of the last two seasons averaging over .300 while tripling his home run total from 2023 to 2024. After stating in Jersey Shore, Justin finished 2024 in Reading, averaging .333 in the final 40 games of the season in his first taste of Double-A Ball. Crawford has also started in the past two Futures Games and last year was the only Philie with multiple hits in the Spring Breakout game, going 2-3 with one run and one walk. He capped off a strong 2024 season by starting in the outfield for Team USA in the Premier12 Tournament this past fall after earning the Paul Owens Award as the Phillies Minor League Position Player of the Year. It is clear that Justin Crawford is a man made for the big stage, and will have another chance to prove himself against elite talent in his second Spring Breakout Game.

C Eduardo Tait (CLR 2024):

For the second year in a row, Eduardo Tait will be the youngest player on the Phillies' Spring Breakout roster, starting as DH in last year's contest at 17 years old. By the time he turned 18, Tait had already mashed three home runs for the Threshers and established himself as their starting catcher over the final month and a half of the Threshers season. Between rookie ball and Single-A, Tait has hit 14 home runs in his two professional seasons, which began when he was 16 years old in the DSL. His power serves as his biggest tool, but his fielding ability behind the plate is starting to catch up to his already strong arm. There isn't a single prospect in the Phillies' system who has as high of a power projection as Tait, and his five home runs off his first taste of Single-A pitching through 28 games with the Threshers certainly had scouts talking about Tait. Eduardo is expected to begin the season with a full-season club, which means the 18-year-old is ready to experience his first full season as a professional. The young catcher is primed for a breakout season at 18 years old and is ready to begin his breakout season at BayCare Ballpark.

RHP Alex McFarlane (CLR 2022-23):

Alex McFarlane is one of the hardest throwing prospects in the Phillies system, averaging 98-99 miles per hour on his fastball with the Threshers in 2023. However, the fact that he hasn't pitched competitively since June of 2023 makes him a surprise addition to the Phillies' Spring Breakout roster. That is not to say he doesn't deserve a spot, as he combines a hard fastball that reached 100 miles per hour a few times in Clearwater with a wipeout slider that has helped earn him 81 strikeouts through 58.1 innings as a professional. McFarlane may not pitch in the Spring Breakout Game as a precaution, but he has some of the best stuff in the Phillies system and is ready to come back with a vengeance.

Click this link for full Spring Breakout coverage...Former Threshers and stars throughout the minors will be on display during the Spring Breakout game on March 14th. Click here for Spring Breakout Tickets as the best of the Phillies' prospects take on the Pittsburgh Pirates' Prospects at BayCare Ballpark. You can purchase tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from March 6, 2025

Phillies Announce 2025 Spring Breakout Roster - Clearwater Threshers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.