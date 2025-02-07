Philadelphia Union II Loan Forward Jose Riasco to Carabobo F.C.

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II announced today that the club has loaned forward Jose Riasco to Liga FUTVE side, Carabobo F.C. through the 2025 season.

Union II acquired Riasco from Deportivo La Guaira on March 23, 2022. He made his debut as a substitute on April 24, 2022, playing the final 10 minutes against Chicago Fire FC II. Since then, he has made 29 MLS NEXT Pro appearances (17 starts), recording four goals and two assists, including his first for the club on August 14, 2022, against Inter Miami CF II. Internationally, he has represented Venezuela's U20 and U23 National Teams.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union II loan forward Jose Riasco to Carabobo F.C. through the 2025 season on February 7, 2025.

