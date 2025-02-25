Philadelphia Union II Add Midfielder Kellan LeBlanc to MLS NEXT Pro Roster

February 25, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II announced today that they have signed Philadelphia Union Academy midfielder Kellan LeBlanc to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract and will be added to Union II's active roster immediately.

"Kellan is a talented young player who showcased his ability at the professional level with Union II last season," said Philadelphia Union II Head Coach, Ryan Richter. "He has become a key part of our midfield, and we're excited to support his growth and further his development within the club's pathway."

LeBlanc, 16, becomes the eighth Union Academy player to sign an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract. He debuted on March 24, 2024, against New England Revolution II, entering as a 71st-minute substitute. On August 18, 2024, he made his first start against Toronto FC, scoring twice and earning MLS NEXT Pro Rising Star honors for Matchweek 23. A key member of the Union Academy's U-17 team, LeBlanc helped secure the 2024 Generation adidas Cup, scoring in the penalty shootout of the final against LA Galaxy. Internationally, he earned his first U.S. U-15 Men's Youth National Team call-up in October 2022. This year, LeBlanc earned his first U-17 Men's Youth National Team call up for CONCACAF Qualifiers in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union II sign midfielder Kellan LeBlanc to an MLS NEXT Pro contract on February 25, 2025.

Name: Kellan LeBlanc

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'8"

Weight: 141 lbs

Born: March 17, 2008

Birthplace: West Virginia

Hometown: Pennsylvania

Citizenship: United States

Acquired: Philadelphia Union II sign midfielder Kellan LeBlanc.

