Phantoms School Green Bay 3-1

February 27, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - In front of over 5,700 area school children, the Youngstown Phantoms (30-15-0-1, 61pts) took the Green Bay Gamblers to school Thursday morning, knocking off their Eastern Conference foe 3-1 at the Covelli Centre.

"It was awesome to see the energy with all the students and the staff and the teachers in the building. It was an electric atmosphere. Our guys were excited to play," said Phantoms Head Coach Ryan Ward. "Overall, happy with the effort. It was an exciting, different style of a game today."

Youngstown struck twice in the opening half of the first period to grab a 2-0 lead. Justin Kerr scored on a shorthanded breakaway 3:28 into the game, giving the Phantoms a lead they would not relinquish. Kerr, who missed 17 games with an injury, has 2 goals and 1 assist in 6 games since returning to the lineup. "I saw the puck rolling, and thought I'd take off and take a chance," said Kerr. "Honestly didn't think I was going to score, but I'll take it." Just under five minutes later, Michael Mesic put home the rebound of Conner de Haro 's shot for a power play goal at 8:18, staking the Phantoms to the aforementioned 2-0 lead.

Green Bay answered with a power play goal of their own at 8:48 of the second, a snipe from the top of the left circle by Will Zellers, the USHL's leading goal scorer. That would be the lone blemish on the day for Melvin Strahl, who stopped 25/26 while winning his fifth straight start. Jakub Heš tacked on an insurance marker at 8:31 of the third, putting the game out of reach for the Gamblers.

Youngstown and Green Bay continue their 3-in-3 series tomorrow at the Covelli Centre, with puck drop scheduled for 7:05pm.

By The Numbers

Shots - 25

Saves - 25

Power Play - 1/2

Penalty Kill - 5/6

Goals - Heš, Kerr, Mesic

Assists - Cisar, de Haro, Hextall

