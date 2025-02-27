Celebrate Irish Heritage with Origins Jerseys

February 27, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Black Hawks' annual Cedar Valley Origins jerseys will highlight the community's proud Irish legacy during St. Patrick's Day Weekend on Saturday, March 15th.

The Cedar Valley Origins series is presented by Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity. Proceeds from a postgame auction following the Black Hawks' 6:05 p.m. contest against the Dubuque Fighting Saints will support Habitat's mission to build homes, communities, and hope. Waterloo is the site of Iowa Irish Fest each August; the Black Hawks collaborated with organizers of Iowa's biggest Irish celebration to design this year's exciting sweaters.

"We are very appreciative of the input from Iowa Irish Fest organizers to help make this a special night that will turn our St. Patrick's Day jerseys into something truly unique to the Cedar Valley," said Hawks President and COO Joe Greene. "It is great to work together with community partners like Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity and Iowa Irish Fest to promote our community and make a difference in some of the great work being done here."

The Irish-themed Cedar Valley Origins jerseys feature the Hawks' "Waterloo script" emblem across the chest, recolored to green and orange, the colors of Ireland's flag. A green band across the waist and sleeves of the mostly white uniform includes darker green shamrocks and is trimmed with accompanying orange piping. Numbers on sleeves and the back of the jerseys appear in a matching green, with an orange outline. The green shoulders also include orange clover leaves. All of the shamrocks are depicted in the style associated with Iowa Irish Fest. The design features the logos of both Iowa Irish Fest and Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity.

Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity has been serving Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler and Buchanan Counties with affordable homeownership solutions since 1990. Research has shown that the organization's homeownership program results in an improvement in homeowners' quality of life, financial resources, health, psychological well-being, and life satisfaction. The need for more affordable homeownership solutions in northeast Iowa is great, with nearly 15,000 local families cost-burdened by their housing. Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity has over 700 households on their homeownership waiting list and receives inquiries about critical home repairs on a daily basis.

Iowa Irish Fest was established nearly two decades ago to foster and develop Irish fellowship and outreach with Irish cultural events and programs. Entering its 19th year, the open-air event is held on the first weekend of August in Waterloo (this year, August 1st to 3rd). The Fest provides nearly 50,000 annual attendees the opportunity to participate in a premier cultural event that broadens their global perspective and introduces them to experiences and lifestyles far beyond the Midwest, while acknowledging and celebrating the history of the local Irish community.

Fans attending the March 15th game will have a chance to learn more about the 2025 edition of Iowa Irish Fest. Those in attendance will also hear live Irish music in the Coors Light Cold Zone between the time the doors open and the opening faceoff. Those 21 and over can sample Irish beers Guinness and Smithwick's. Seats for St. Patrick's Day weekend are available from the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office by calling (319) 291-7680 or online from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from February 27, 2025

Celebrate Irish Heritage with Origins Jerseys - Waterloo Black Hawks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.