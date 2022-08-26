Phantoms Announce Phantastic 2022-23 Promotional Schedule

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are thrilled to unveil their highly anticipated and jam-packed promotional schedule for the 2022-23 season loaded with great giveaways, awesome theme nights, and the exciting return of popular player-interaction events and opportunities.

It's a fun-filled lineup of activities and opportunities with something that will appeal to everyone including families, kids, groups, and all of our terrific fans.

The fun begins during our big Opening Weekend with a pair of games against the Cleveland Monsters on October 22-23 including a Rally Towel giveaway at both games and SUPER FAN, T-Shirt throwing sensation, Cameron Hughes providing extra souvenirs all weekend long! We'll cap the weekend off with a terrific postgame photo session with the players following the game on Sunday, October 23.

The Phantoms' annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Big Woody's returns on December 17 against the Providence Bruins when thousands of stuffed animals will rain onto the ice following Lehigh Valley's first goal of the game. The donated plush toys go to benefit area kids with our friends at Valley Youth House. New this season is a terrific New Year's Eve Celebration when the Phantoms play the rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on December 31. Celebrate the arrival of 2023 in style as the new downtown Allentown tradition will be bigger than ever with a giant Phantoms Puck being lowered to wrap up 2022!!

The Phantoms are also thrilled to bring back a wide array of player interaction nights allowing the fans to meet their favorite players in person. Get ready for Postgame Photos on October 23, Postgame Skates with the Players on November 26 and February 19, and a Player Autograph Night with Team Poster Giveaway on March 5. Come say Hi to Cal O'Reilly, Garrett Wilson, meLVin, and more!

Great giveaways for the fans are part of the schedule too! Service Electric Phantoms Ballcaps on December 10, Youth Jerseys on March 12, and Phantoms trading cards on March 19 are all part of the lineup.

Some special theme nights this season include Flyers Night WITH GRITTY as well as Flyers alumni coming on January 27!

And make sure to wear your Orange and Black when the Phantoms host "Haunted on Hamilton" weekend October 28-29.

Additional themes and tribute nights will include meLVin's Birthday, Star Wars Night, I Love the 90's Night and Hockey Fiesta Weekend as well as Military Appreciation Night, Valley Youth House Night presented by Air Products, United Way Housing Heroes Presented by PPL, WFMZ Coat Drive Night and more valuable community initiatives.

Almost all of these great promotions, theme nights and giveaway items are included in our 21-game Prime Plan which is on sale now. Reach out to the Phantoms to find out more and learn how you can get a great Mini Plan or join our Phantoms Premier Membership at ticketsales@phantomshockey.com

As always, we'll have some special jersey themes and cool new looks as well. Keep an eye out for more additions to the team's promotional calendar including some great discount specials.

Phantoms 2022-23 PROMOTIONAL CALENDAR - (Additional promotions to be announced. Subject to change)

October 22, 2022 (7:05 pm) - Rally Towels - SUPER FAN Cameron Hughes and T-Shirts Galore!!

October 23, 2022 (3:05 pm) - Rally Towels - SUPER FAN Cameron Hughes. Postgame Photos on ice with Phantoms Players

October 28, 2022 (7:05 pm) - Haunted on Hamilton! - Orange & Black Takeover

October 29, 2022 (7:05 pm) - Haunted on Hamilton! - Orange & Black Takeover

November 12, 2022 (7:05 pm) - I Love the 90's! - Boy Scouts Night

November 26, 2022 (7:05 pm) - Postgame Skate with Phantoms Players

November 30, 2022 (7:05 pm) - Military Appreciation Night

December 10, 2022 (7:05 pm) - Service Electric Phantoms Ballcap Giveaway

December 17, 2022 (7:05 pm) - Teddy Bear Toss presented by Big Woody's!

December 31, 2022 (7:05 pm) - New Year's Eve Celebration. Giant Puck Drop Downtown!!

January 14, 2023 (7:05 pm) - Valley Youth House Night Presented by Air Products

January 27, 2023 (7:05 pm) - Flyers Night with special appearance by GRITTY and Flyers alumni

February 3, 2023 (7:05 pm) - Phantoms Premier Member Appreciation Night

February 11, 2023 (7:05 pm) - Hockey is for Everyone - Girl Scout Night

February 18, 2023 (7:05 pm) - United Way Housing Heroes Presented by PPL

February 19, 2023 (5:05 pm) - meLVin's Birthday Celebration! Including his favorite mascot friends!

March 5, 2023 (4:05 pm) - Phantoms Team Poster Giveaway and Postgame Player Autographs

March 11, 2023 (7:05 pm) - Hockey Fiesta Weekend

March 12, 2023 (4:05 pm) - Hockey Fiesta Weekend - Youth Jersey Giveaway

March 17, 2023 (7:05 pm) - St. Patrick's Day!

March 19, 2023 (4:05 pm) - Phantoms Trading Card Set Giveaway

April 8, 2023 (7:05 pm) - Star Wars Night

April 14, 2023 (7:05 pm) - Regular Season Finale â

PPL Center is pleased to welcome the return of hockey on Friday, September 16 and Saturday, September 17 featuring the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers in a pair of compelling Rookie Games. Tickets for the Flyers vs. Rangers Rookie Series are on sale now

Opening Weekend for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at PPL Center is Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23 against the Cleveland Monsters including T-Shirt Throwing Sensation Cameron Hughes, Rally Towels, and Postgame Photos on the Ice with the players after the Sunday game.

Partial Plans are on sale NOW! Click the link to take a look at the games included in each plan! https://phantoms.hockey/PartialPlans

