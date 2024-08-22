Phantoms Add Zachary Roussy

August 22, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Youngstown Phantoms News Release









Zachary Roussy with Bishop's College

(Youngstown Phantoms) Zachary Roussy with Bishop's College(Youngstown Phantoms)

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - The Youngstown Phantoms have added 2008-born, right-shot defenseman Zachary Roussy to the team's affiliate list. Roussy, a 6'1", 165-pound defenseman, played for the Bishop's College U16 and U17 teams in 2023-2024. In 60 games played this past season, Roussy scored over a point per game as a defenseman with a stat line of 25 goals and 39 assists for 64 points. Roussy recently committed to playing NCAA Division I college hockey for Providence College after his time in Youngstown.

"Zach is a high-end offensive driver with a great stick, his puck patience is hard to find, and he sees the ice at an elite level. He is a big, long, defender with a very high ceiling," said Phantoms Assistant General Manager Jeff Cox. "We loved how aggressive he was in joining and creating offense and he has a strong competitive nature in him that will fit in extremely well in Youngstown. He is also a very smart player that makes his teammates better when he is on the ice. We couldn't be more excited to add a player of Zach's caliber and a person of his character to the program."

In a coinciding move, the Phantoms dropped the rights to Dylan Rozzi.

The Phantoms players report back to Youngstown for their first team practice on August 28th and will hit the road for two away pre-season series' vs Green Bay and the NTDP in early September prior to heading to Pittsburgh for the USHL Fall Classic on September 18th and 19th.

The Phantoms home opener will be October 18th vs the Lincoln Stars at the Covelli Center. Get your season tickets to see these future NHL STARS by calling (330)747-PUCK!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from August 22, 2024

Phantoms Add Zachary Roussy - Youngstown Phantoms

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.