Pevey Returns to Iowa's Helm

DES MOINES - The Chicago Cubs today announced that Marty Pevey will return for his eighth season as the manager of the Iowa Cubs. Pevey is the longest-tenured manager, and the winningest manager in Iowa history. This season will mark Pevey's 38th in baseball, 25th as a coach and 18th as a manager. He was slated to return to Iowa for the 2020 season but instead, spent the campaign at the Cubs' Alternate Training Site in South Bend.

Pitching coach Ron Villone, hitting coach Des Wilson, athletic trainers Ed Halbur and Toby Williams, and strength and condition coach Dallas Lopez make up Iowa's full on-field staff. Villone, Wilson, Halbur and Williams were all part of the 2020 announced coaches for Iowa before the cancellation of the season.

Pevey established his coaching career in the Blue Jays organization (1996-2008) and was Toronto's bullpen coach in 1999, the team's first base coach from 2006-07, and the club's third base coach in 2008. He transitioned to the Cubs organization in 2009, taking over as the manager of Single-A Peoria. Pevey's career accolades include 1998 Atlantic League Manager of the Year honors and 2009 Midwest League Co-Manager of the Year respects. He also led the Iowa Cubs to a PCL American Northern Division title in 2019. Pevey has helped the I-Cubs to a 479-513 record throughout his tenure in Des Moines and holds a 1,123-1,130 all-time minor league managerial record.

Villone enters his first season with Iowa in his second stint with the Cubs' organization. The 15-year major league veteran was the Cubs Single-A pitching coach from 2012-13 and the Advanced-A Daytona pitching coach in 2014. After he was selected 14th overall by the Mariners in 1992, Villone went on to play for 13 organizations over 18 seasons. The lefty compiled a career 61-65 record and a 4.73 ERA in 717 major league games.

Wilson returns for his fourth full season with the I-Cubs in his second stint with the club, and his 14th in the Cubs organization. He also served as Iowa's hitting coach for part of 2009. Wilson worked in a similar role for Rookie League Mesa (2010), Chicago's Single-A affiliate (2011-12) and Double-A Tennessee (2013-16). Wilson played in the minor leagues for 11 seasons and followed with five seasons of unaffiliated baseball. He appeared in 41 games for the San Francisco Giants in 1996 in his only big league stint.

Halbur enters his 19th season with the Cubs' organization and fourth with Iowa. The Iowa resident was with the I-Cubs from 2003-04 and began his second shift with the club in 2018. Halbur acted as an assistant athletic trainer for Chicago from 2005-17. In 2008, Halbur and the Cubs Director of Athletic Training Mark O'Neal were awarded the Major League Athletic Training Staff of the Year at the annual Winter Meetings. Halbur worked in the Tigers' organization from 1999-2002 prior to joining the Cubs.

Williams joins Iowa's staff for the first time as he enters his eighth season in the organization. Williams spent two seasons with Tennessee (2018-19), two with Advanced-A Myrtle Beach (2016-17), and one season each with Rookie League Mesa (2016) and Short-Season Boise (2014). Williams earned recognition as the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society Trainer of the Year for the Carolina League in 2016 and the Arizona League in 2015.

Lopez is also new to the Iowa staff. He has logged six seasons with the organization - one with Single-A South Bend (2019), two with Short-Season Eugene 2017-18) and two with Rookie League Mesa (2015-16). Lopez graduated from Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota with a Bachelor's in Criminal Justice and is a certified strength and conditioning coach through the National Strength and Conditioning Association.

