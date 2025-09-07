CFL Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Peters with a BEAUTIFUL Interception That Leads to Another Hamilton TD: CFL

Published on September 6, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Jamal Peters snags it off of Morgan, and Greg Bell tidies it up on the next play to give Hamilton a stranglehold on the game.

