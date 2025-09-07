Peters with a BEAUTIFUL Interception That Leads to Another Hamilton TD: CFL

Published on September 6, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video







Jamal Peters snags it off of Morgan, and Greg Bell tidies it up on the next play to give Hamilton a stranglehold on the game.







