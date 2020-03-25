Personal Protective Equipment Drive for Colorado Health Care Providers

Help our fight against COVID-19! The Rocky Mountain Vibes, along with UCHealth and Project C.U.R.E.- the world's largest distributor of donated medical equipment and supplies- are hosting a Personal Protective Equipment Drive for Colorado Health Care Providers at UCHealth Park (4385 Tutt Blvd., Colo. Springs, CO, 80922) on Sunday, March 29th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. We are looking for unused products in unopened boxes.

WHAT WE NEED

- Eye protection & goggles

- Face shields

- Surgical masks

- Sterile & non-sterile gloves

- Disposable gowns

- N95 Masks

- Sanitation Wipes

- Personal Wipes

Donations made on Sunday will benefit and be distributed to ALL hospitals in the Colorado Springs area.

The current precautions and protocols set forth by public health officials, the CDC, and local government officials- including the wearing of gloves and observing appropriate social distancing- will be in use on Sunday by all staff and volunteers at the drive, and are recommended to any participating members of the public and Media.

WHO: Rocky Mountain Vibes Front Office volunteers, UCHealth, and Project C.U.R.E.

WHAT: Personal Protective Equipment Drive for Colorado Health Care Providers

WHEN: Sunday, March 29th, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

WHERE: UCHealth Park (4385 Tutt Blvd., Colo. Springs, CO, 80922)

