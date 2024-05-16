Perez Punches Out A Dozen As Fresno's Offense Awakens In 7-5 Win Over Stockton

May 16, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Stockton, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (19-15) sizzled past the Stockton Ports (13-20) 7-5 Wednesday night from Banner Island Ballpark. The Grizzlies improved to 68-24 all-time against the Ports (7-1 record this season) with a 37-7 all-time record (7-1 this year) at Banner Island Ballpark. Fresno moved to 16-4 when scoring first (12-1 on the road), 16-4 when plating three or more runs (12-2 on the road) and 5-0 away from home when supplying 10 or more hits. The Grizzlies picked up their first away Wednesday win and first victory by two runs. Fresno is now 10-1 on the road against the California League North Division.

The Grizzlies clawed ahead 2-0 in the top of the first from a pair of singles. Jake Snider ripped a single to left and Jason Hinchman poked an infield single to third. The Ports bounced back with a huge bottom of the first, taking a 4-2 lead. Stockton's first four batters of their lineup reached base via hit with three of them launching extra-base knocks. Ryan Lasko roped a ground-rule double and scored on a Cole Conn missile to right-center field, his second homer of the season. Luke Mann spanked a single to right and raced home on a Nate Nankil double to left. Nankil waltzed to the dish after a T.J. Schofield-Sam single to left, ending the inning onslaught.

Fresno cut the deficit to one in the top of the second when Aidan Longwell lined a double to left, adding GJ Hill. Longwell was not done yet, tying the contest in the top of the fifth with a rocket moonshot to dead center, his second longball of 2024. A frame later, the Grizzlies took a 5-4 advantage when EJ Andrews Jr. lifted a sacrifice fly to left, his second one of the series. Snider extended the Fresno lead to 7-4 in the seventh when he swatted a two-RBI single to center past a drawn infield. Stockton mustered one final run in the ninth when Conn whacked a single to left, tallying Casey Yamauchi.

Overall, the Grizzlies offense recorded 11 hits with Longwell, Snider and Braylen Wimmer combining for nine of them. The trio of batters yielded one clout, a pair of doubles, five RBI, two stolen bases and five runs scored. The Ports lineup collected 12 hits with Conn highlighting the evening. The catcher pooled together three hits and a trio of RBI.

Fresno starter Bryan Perez had a tale of two stories in his resilient outing. Perez was tagged for four runs on five hits in the first before flipping a switch on the mound. He tossed five scoreless innings after that, allowing just three hits and one walk while fanning nine. Perez (2-1, win) finished with a career-high six innings, permitting four runs (earned), on eight hits and one free pass while striking out a personal-best 12 (five more than previous career-high). His 12 punchouts were the most by a Grizzlies pitcher this season and two shy of the all-time record set by Tim Lincecum (14) on April 29, 2007. Collin Baumgartner (hold, 4) and Braden Carmichael (hold, 1) each hurled a scoreless outing. Brady Hill wrapped up his third save of the year despite giving up just his second earned run of 2024.

Stockton reliever Ryan Brown (1-2) suffered the setback after three frames of action. Both Micah Dallas and T.J. Czyz chucked clean appearances for the Ports. Righty Corey Avant was roughed up in his first start of the season. The squads continue their series tomorrow evening from Banner Island Ballpark.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RHP Bryan Perez (6.0 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 12 K)

- 1B Aidan Longwell (4-5, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R)

- LF Jake Snider (2-5, 3 RBI, R, SB)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- C Cole Conn (3-5, HR, 3 RBI, R)

- 2B T.J. Schofield-Sam (2-4, RBI)

- 3B Casey Yamauchi (2-4, R)

On Deck:

Thursday, May 16, 2024 at 7:05 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at Stockton Ports

Fresno LHP Austin Emener (0-1, 3.86) vs. Stockton RHP Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang (1-1, 1.74)

On That Fres-Note:

Aidan Longwell's four hits were the most by a Grizzlies batter in a game this season. He ended the contest a triple shy of the cycle.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.