Peoria Chiefs, Wilson Services Reach Field Naming Rights Agreement

December 13, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs and East Peoria-based Wilson Services, central Illinois' leader in landscaping, have agreed to name the Dozer Park playing surface Wilson Services Field.

Effective in 2025, Wilson Services will become the first title sponsor of the on-field surface in franchise history and have their logo prominently displayed on the turf.

As part of the agreement, Wilson Services will oversee day-to-day upkeep of the diamond, including field preparation for all 66 home games. Wilson Services will also take care of landscaping around the stadium and the grass berms stationed inside Dozer Park. The grounds crew staff will be comprised of Wilson Services employees.

"Wilson Services has been a great partner with the Chiefs, and we look forward to expanding our relationship with Ben and his staff," said Jason Mott, General Manager of the Peoria Chiefs. "The Wilson Services team has already been hard at work this fall, and the field looks great going into the winter. I'm excited to see what it looks like when we get to spring and kick off the baseball season."

"We're excited to build on our partnership with the Chiefs as we head into the 2025 season, said Ben Wilson, President of Wilson Services. "Working with Jason and his entire team has been an absolute pleasure, and we're grateful for this opportunity. We are looking forward to a successful and exciting season on Wilson Services Field!"

Wilson Services has already partnered with a variety of local employers, including the Peoria Civic Center, Peoria Notre Dame High School and Bradley University's Shea Stadium.

Caterpillar continues to have sole naming rights of the ballpark. The Chiefs have played their home games at Dozer Park since 2013. The two parties recently agreed to a five-year extension in 2023.

The Chiefs will waste no time getting to play on Wilson Services Field next spring. Peoria opens the 2025 season at home on April 4 against the Quad Cities River Bandits.

