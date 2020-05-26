Penguins Re-Sign Defenseman Jon Lizotte

May 26, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed defenseman Jon Lizotte to an American Hockey League contract for the 2020-21 season.

Lizotte, 25, appeared in 59 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton during his first season as a pro, quickly forming a formidable defense pairing with fellow rookie Pierre-Olivier Joseph. In that time, Lizotte posted no goals and 17 assists, as well as a team-high plus-16 rating. The Grand Forks, North Dakota native also suited up for three games with the Penguins at the end of the 2018-19 season while skating on an amateur tryout agreement. He scored his first pro goal in his AHL debut on Apr. 7, 2019 at Lehigh Valley, and ended up with two points (1G-1A) in those three contests.

Prior to joining the Penguins, the undrafted defenseman wrapped up a four-year career at St. Cloud State University. In 147 games with the Huskies, Lizotte earned 10 goals and 36 assists for 46 total points. He was also a part of St. Cloud State's NCHC Championship in 2016 and securing the NCHC's regular season title in back-to-back seasons in 2017-18 and 2018-19. Lizotte topped the Huskies in plus/minus during his junior year (+20), and he was named to the All-NCHC Academic Team in all four of his years at St. Cloud State.

