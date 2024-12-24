Penguins Celebrate Holidays After Successful Rivalry Weekend

December 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (16-8-1-0) will return from break with more rivalry games, White Out on Friday

Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Dec. 18 - PENGUINS 0 vs. Toronto 3

Matt Murray returned to Mohegan Arena for the first time as an opponent and treated his old team like he treated many others back when he was a Penguin by recording a shutout.

Saturday, Dec. 21 - PENGUINS 7 vs. Lehigh Valley 2

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton responded to Wednesday's blanking by posting a season-high seven goals in front of a rowdy home crowd. Seven different players accounted for the Penguins' seven goals, three of which came on the power play and one while shorthanded. The two rivals managed to combine for 132 penalty minutes by the end of the night.

Sunday, Dec. 22 - PENGUINS 1 at Hershey 0

In their last game before the holiday break, Filip Larsson delivered an early present by recording a 33-save shutout. Tristan Broz tallied the game's only goal at 5:33 of the second period. With no room for error, Larsson was exceptional in the third period, leading to his third shutout of the season.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Dec. 27 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley

Fan Controlled Friday is back, and a fan vote has resulted in the return of the WHITE OUT for this rivalry showdown. The Pens have won four of their six games against the Phantoms this season, but Lehigh Valley will be out for revenge after the emotional finish to last week's lopsided loss.

Saturday, Dec. 28 - PENGUINS at Hershey

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton returns to Giant Center six days after holding the Atlantic Division leaders and back-to-back Calder Cup Champs without a goal. The visiting team has won every game so far in their season series. Overall, Hershey has lost more games at home this year (7-8-1-0) than they did all of last season (29-7-0-0).

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's power play ranks second overall in the league (24.0%) and has scored multiple power-play goals in a game seven times this season.

- Filip Larsson is tied for the most shutouts in the league (3), but has the fewest starts among the six other goalies with which he's tied (8).

- Ville Koivunen is tied for the second-most assists (16) and power-play points (11) among AHL rookies.

- The Penguins are 15-2-0-0 (.882) all-time when Corey Andonovski scores a goal.

- Mac Hollowell will represent Canada at the 2024 Spengler Cup. The 96-year-old tournament held in Davos, Switzerland will run from Dec. 26-31.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 30 18 9 3 0 39 .650

2. Charlotte 26 16 7 1 2 35 .673

3. PENGUINS 25 16 8 1 0 33 .660

4. Providence 29 15 11 3 0 33 .569

5. Hartford 27 13 11 2 1 29 .537

6. Lehigh Valley 28 12 11 4 1 29 .518

7. Springfield 27 12 12 2 1 27 .500

8. Bridgeport 28 6 18 2 2 16 .286

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Emil Bemström 23 10 15 25

Ville Koivunen* 25 5 16 21

Boris Katchouk 23 12 7 19

Tristan Broz* 25 10 7 17

Mac Hollowell 23 0 16 16

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Filip Larsson 9 4-3-1 2.52 .923 3

Joel Blomqvist 9 5-4-0 3.15 .903 1

* = rookie

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Fri, Dec. 27 Lehigh Valley Mohegan Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Dec. 28 Hershey Giant Center 7:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION

Fri, Dec. 13 (D) Chris Ortiz Released from PTO

Tue, Dec. 17 (D) Nate Clurman Recalled to PIT

Wed, Dec. 18 (D) Nate Clurman Reassigned from PIT

Fri, Dec. 20 (D) Mats Lindgren Reassigned to WHL

Sat, Dec. 21 (D) Nikolai Knyzhov Signed to SPC

Mon, Dec. 23 (D) Nate Clurman Recalled to PIT

