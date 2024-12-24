Lagesson, Wallinder Reassigned to Griffins

December 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings reassigned defensemen William Lagesson and William Wallinder to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Lagesson appeared in two games with Detroit during his call up, making his Red Wings debut on Dec. 21 at Montreal. Lagesson has eight points (2-6-8), 18 penalty minutes and a plus-10 rating in 20 games with the Griffins this season. His plus-10 rating is tied for 13th among the league's defensemen and first on the roster. Last season, the 28-year-old spent the majority of campaign in the NHL with the Toronto Maple Leafs (30 games) and Anaheim Ducks (10), showing a combined four assists, 32 penalty minutes and a plus-three rating in 40 outings. Lagesson, the 91st pick by Edmonton in 2014, has suited up for 100 NHL contests across four seasons and has registered 11 points (0-11-11), 54 penalty minutes and a plus-two rating. The Gothenburg, Sweden, native has 80 career AHL points (23-57-80) in 193 regular-season games since 2018-19 to go along with 136 penalty minutes and a plus-43 rating. Prior to turning pro, Lagesson spent two seasons at UMass and collected 15 points (4-11-15) in 63 outings. He earned a gold medal with Team Sweden at the 2013 U17 World Hockey Challenge and later paced the 2016 World Junior Championship's defensemen with two goals.

Wallinder, the 32nd overall pick by Detroit in 2020, has eight points (1-7-8) and two penalty minutes in 19 games with the Griffins this season. Last campaign, the 22-year-old showed 15 points (3-12-15) and 10 penalty minutes in 65 regular-season games before adding three points (1-2-3) in nine postseason outings, reaching the Central Division Finals. Prior to coming to North America, the Solleftea, Sweden, native spent two seasons in the Swedish Hockey League with Rogle BK and accumulated 45 points (11-34-45), 16 penalty minutes and a plus-eight rating in 97 appearances. In 2021-22, Wallinder was named the Swedish Junior Hockey Player of the Year when he paced all junior SHL players with 19 points (4-15-19) in 47 contests. At the national level, Wallinder won a bronze medal with Team Sweden at the 2022 World Junior Championship.

