Pelicans Ballpark Ranked #1

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Pelicans Ballpark has been rated the number one minor league ballpark experience by Stadium Journey. This marks the ninth time in ten years that Pelicans Ballpark has been ranked a top ten minor league experience and the first as the number one experience across all classifications.

"The club combines a great product on the field with a beautiful facility in a hardâtoâbeat location," writes list author Mark Viquez. "Great food; excellent choice of craft beers; free parking; nearby Broadway at the Beach; Splash and Slider; friendly welcoming staff; and Myrtle Beach combine to make TicketReturn.com Field an easy choice for your visit. It is one of the best in the minors. The salty air and the ocean breeze are truly the best compliments to baseball."

The publisher's annual list has varied occasionally, but generally encompasses all classification levels. Other past Stadium Journey rankings for Pelicans Ballpark include:

- Top HighâA Ballpark Experience (2019)

- Top Ballpark Experience in South Carolina (2018)

- Top 50 Ballpark Experience in All of Sports (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016)

"Every time we open the gates our goal is to provide the best experience possible to our fans," stated Pelicans' President and General Manager Ryan Moore. "All of the preparation and continued adjustments each year is with the sole purpose of providing a firstâclass experience each and every night. We know our colleagues in the industry share this commitment to their respective fan bases and we are honored to have received the top ranking in such a tough category."

Stadium Journey presents their rankings for overall experience. Rating factors include food and beverage, overall atmosphere, the neighborhood, the fans, access (which includes parking, traffic, restrooms, and concourses), return on investment, and an "extras" category for any unique or bonus points. They use official ratings when determining the ranking with "crowd reviews" as the primary tiebreaker.

