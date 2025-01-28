Peak Events Announces Midweek Matchup at Dell Diamond

January 28, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - Peak Events, LLC, in partnership with the Round Rock Express, is excited to announce a midweek matchup between Oregon State University and the University of Houston. The game will be held at Dell Diamond on February 19 at 6:00 p.m.

This event will take place just before the Karbach Round Rock Classic, set for February 21-23 at the same venue. The tournament will feature Oregon State, Virginia, Oklahoma, and Minnesota.

The single-game matchup will be ticketed exclusively as general admission with tickets set at $20. Tickets can be purchased at: https://mlb.tickets.com/?orgId=22433&agency=MILB_MPV&eventId=31086.

Parking will be available on-site for $15

Streaming information will be announced at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from January 28, 2025

Peak Events Announces Midweek Matchup at Dell Diamond - Round Rock Express

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.