Payasos del Rodeo 'Copa' Identity Unveiled for Sugar Land

March 18, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - As part of the continued participation in MiLB's Copa de la Diversíon, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys revealed today their Copa identity for 2025, Payasos del Rodeo de Sugar Land, presented by Verizon 5G Home Internet.

Designed by the organization, the 'Payasos del Rodeo' logo features a rodeo clown in his signature white face paint with red and blue accents, a red bandana and a cowboy hat with the Space Cowboys four-pointed star across the front set on full-black background. Additionally, the main wordmark logo includes a barrel element to reflect the hallmark of the payasos del rodeo work in the arena. On-field caps for Payasos del Rodeo de Sugar Land are currently on sale now and can be purchased here.

The 'Payasos del Rodeo' identity is a way to celebrate the unsung heroes of the rodeo and the incredible contributions of the Hispanic community to the birth, growth and continued success of rodeo in southeast Texas and around the country. In a city where 'the rodeo' takes over the town, the Houston-area is steeped in the traditions of modern-day rodeo, but the spectacle seen today has deep roots in 'Charrería' and the Hispanic tradition of rodeo. While some the most famous names are those of the bull riders during the signature event of the rodeo, the unsung protectors and stars of this event are the 'payasos del rodeo,' or 'rodeo clowns.'

Wearing clown makeup and bright colors while entertaining the crowds in between events is a piece of the job, but the real core of their existence is to protect the bull riders and help corral the angry toros after they've bucked their riders. Sometimes this involves the iconic barrel jumping to avoid being gorged and distract the bulls, while other times it is outrunning the bull and drawing it away from the riders. There is a reason these payasos del rodeo are also referred to as 'bullfighters,' because they put their bodies in harm's way to protect riders and each other.

Sugar Land will sport their 'Payasos del Rodeo' identity for five total nights in 2025. The first comes on June 6 against Sacramento as part of Payasos del Rodeo weekend presented by Verizon 5G Home Internet with the first 2,000 fans receiving a replica Payasos del Rodeo jersey. Sugar Land will also play as Payasos del Rodeo on Saturday, June 7 with a postgame Tribute to the Queen of Tejano Concert and Sunday, June 8, with the first 1,000 kids receiving an Orion Payasos del Rodeo coin bank. The final two games for Payasos del Rodeo in 2025 will be during Hispanic Heritage Weekend on September 19 and September 20 with food, music and more to celebrate Hispanic culture in Sugar Land.

With the full promotional schedule announced for 2025, single game tickets for all 75 home games are on sale now for the 2025 Space Cowboys season. For the first time in franchise history, the Space Cowboys will open their season at home when they begin their campaign as the defending Triple-A National Champions by hosting the Oklahoma City Comets on Friday, March 28 at 7:05 pm. Prior to the start of the season, the Space Cowboys will take on the Houston Astros for two exhibition games at Daikin Park on March 24 and 25. 2025 Season Memberships, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.

