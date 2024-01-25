Paws and Claws with More Fireworks Highlight South Bend Cubs Weekly Promotions in 2024

SOUTH BEND, IN - Start planning your summer at Four Winds Field with the South Bend Cubs 2024 Weekly Promotional Schedule. Game dates and times were announced back in October and available here. Based off feedback from the 2023 Cubs Fan Surveys, additional food and drink specials highlight the weekly promotional schedule for the upcoming season.

Tail Waggin' Tuesday returns with a new twist for adults 21 and older. It's Paws and Claws Night! Fans can bring their dogs to Four Winds Field and White Claws are just $4. Dog owners must fill out a waiver prior to entry. QR codes are available at the gates. The Triple Play Tuesday package, presented by Kayem Foods, is also back on select Tuesdays. This ticket bundle includes a game ticket, jumbo hot dog, and 16 oz. fountain soda, all for just $14 if you purchase in advance or $15 on the day of the game. Both Tuesday promotions excludes April 9 and July 2.

Giveaway Wednesday allows fans to pick up a special giveaway item while supplies last. Items and dates will be announced in the coming weeks. Wine Wednesdays are a new feature for select games in 2024. On April 10, April 24, August 21, and August 28, fans 21 and older can enjoy a glass of wine from Round Barn or Tabor Hill for just $4 or try a new, ready to drink can of Absolut Vodka Cran for just $4. Varieties include Cranberry, Cran-Pineapple, Cran-Grape, or Cran-Raspberry.

The month of May also features two Wednesday day baseball games. On May 8 and May 22, area schools will be invited out for Education Day with first pitch scheduled for 11:00 a.m. On July 24, weekday afternoon baseball returns with a special Camp Day presented by Caresource. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.

The popular Thirsty Thursdays™ return every Thursday in 2024. Enjoy 16 oz. fountain sodas and 16 oz. domestic draft beer for just $2. Plus, select craft beers are only $4. Thirsty Thursday™ is presented by Bud Light, Pepsi, and Real Rock 103.9 The Bear.

Every Friday home game features Michiana's favorite fireworks show with Fantastic Friday Fireworks presented by 1st Source Bank, WNDU-TV, and Sunny 101.5. All 11 Friday home games will showcase the best fireworks show in the region with additional post-game displays on April 9, May 26, June 5, July 2 and 3, August 7 and September 1. In total, Four Winds Field will host 18 fireworks shows throughout the season.

One of Minor League Baseball's best promotion is back on Saturdays this season. Spin to Win Saturday gives nine lucky contestants a chance to win a 50" Smart TV, Martin's Super Market gift card, Visa gift card, Apple iPad, or $500 CASH by spinning our wheel of prizes between innings. Fans can register by scanning the QR code at Gates A, B or D, or register at Guest Services. Must be 18 years old or older to enter and must be present to win. Spin to Win Saturday is presented by Indiana 811, Real Rock 103.9 the Bear, and WSBT-TV.

Plan your family outings now on Sunday FUNday! Arrive early for a special autograph session with the South Bend Cubs players and play catch on the field before the game. Select Sundays will also feature a special giveaway including a Justin Steele bobblehead on July 21 and and Swoop bobblehead on August 25. Gates open at 12:00 p.m. on Sundays (excluding May 26). Sunday FUNday is presented by ABC-57 and B100.

Single game tickets for the 2024 season go on sale March 6 but a limited number of ticket packages are available now. Call the Four Winds Field Box Office at (574) 235-9988 for details. The complete theme night and giveaway schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

The South Bend Cubs open the 2024 season on the road at Quad Cities on April 5 but return to Four Winds Field on April 9 for Opening Night against the Beloit Sky Carp. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

