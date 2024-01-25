2024 Timber Rattlers Promotional Calendar: Giveaways

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The unveiling of the 2024 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers promotional calendar continues today with the announcement of the various giveaways that are scheduled for the fast-approaching season.

Most of these giveaways are limited to the first 1,000 fans to attend the game on the day scheduled. If you would like to guarantee a giveaway, you may order a bobblehead ticket package, a Souvenir 7 ticket package, or a season ticket package that includes these dates.

BOBBLEHEADS:

The Timber Rattlers have ten Bobblehead Giveaways on the 2024 schedule. Ten-game bobblehead packages are available now. Fans who purchase the bobblehead package guarantee that they will receive a bobblehead for each game below:

Saturday, April 20: Ice Skating Fang presented by Titletown

Sunday, May 5: Sugar Skull presented by DiGiorno

Sunday, May 19: Garrett Mitchell presented by Pepsi

Sunday, June 2: Cheesehead Joey Wiemer presented by Asphalt Seal & Repair

Sunday, June 9: Sal Frelick presented by Avaii Wealth Management

Friday, June 28: Jacob Misiorowski presented by Heartland Label Printers

Sunday, July 14: Jackson Chourio presented by Engage Orthodontics

Sunday, August 13: Shantymen Whiffer presented by Dairy Queen

Friday, August 16: Eric Brown Jr. presented by Auto Owners Insurance & Alliance Insurance Centers, LLC

Saturday, August 31: Bratoberfest Brice Turang presented by Cher-Make

SOUVENIR 7:

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have put together seven games with giveaways as part of a mini-season ticket package. If you purchase one of these Souvenir 7 packages, you will guarantee receiving each of the following items. If you do not purchase a Souvenir Seven package, you will have to be one of the first 1,000 fans to attend the game that night to receive the giveaway!

Sunday, April 21: Brewers Sunday Winter Hat courtesy of Prevea

Saturday, May 4: Reusable Clear Bag courtesy of Pick n' Save

Saturday, June 8: Tyler Black Wrestling Buddy presented by Children's

Sunday, June 30: Buddercup Christmas Ornament presented by Lamers Dairy

Friday, July 12: Fauxback T-Shirt presented by Prevea

Sunday, August 4: Shantymen Bucket Hat presented by Boldt

Thursday, August 29: Wisconsin Brats Hat presented by 4imprint

POSTERS:

A series of four posters will be available throughout the season courtesy of Blue Print Service Company. We will feature three players and have a team poster in this series. Keep your eye on the Timber Rattlers social media accounts for the announcement of each featured player as we get closer to the dates.

Tuesday, May 30: Player Poster

Thursday, July 9: Player Poster

Sunday, August 18: Player Poster

Sunday, September 1: Team Poster

ADDITIONAL GIVEAWAYS:

Thursday, May 16 - Capital Credit Union Slide Baseball: The first 500 fans to attend this game will receive a baseball from Capital Credit Union, the sponsors of the slide beyond the wall in left field.

Saturday, June 29 - Udder Tugger Cereal Bowl: Milk Source gets in on Udder Tuggers weekend with this special cereal bowl for the first 1,000 fans.

Thursday, July 4 - Patriotic-Themed Timber Rattlers Hat: Sure-Dry celebrates Independence Day with this Timber Rattlers baseball cap - featuring a patriotic theme - as a giveaway to the first 1,000 fans on this night.

Friday, July 5 - Cash Envelope: Fox Communities Credit Union will hand out cash envelopes to the first 500 fans as they enter the stadium. All envelopes will have cash inside. Arrive early to see how much cash is inside your envelope.

Friday, August 2 - Card Set: Fox Cities Cards and the Timber Rattlers are joining forces to create a card set for you! The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a 20-card set to start or add to their collections.

Previous promotional calendar announcements this week included Theme Night Ticket Packages and Theme Nights and Appearances. The final promotional calendar announcement is scheduled for tomorrow with an announcement of the Daily Promotions.

The 2024 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers season begins with a game against the Peoria Chiefs at Neuroscience Group Field on Friday, April 5. Game time is 6:40pm.

Individual tickets plus full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2024 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

