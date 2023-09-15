Paulin Ready to Do the "Impossible"

Chris Paulin will be back between the pipes for the Port Huron Prowlers in the 2023-24 season. He is hoping to return to form after offseason knee surgery.

"An orthopedic surgeon told me I'd be fortunate just to be able to walk properly again," Paulin said. "I've heard from several people that coming back to play pro hockey after this type of surgery is 'impossible.' I've also heard people around the league saying that it's 'impossible' for Port Huron to win the championship. The guys in that locker room are like family to me and I relish the opportunity to accomplish the 'impossible' with the men in that room."

Paulin was acquired by the Prowlers via trade in January but was only able to make one start before landing on season-ending IR. In that start, he made 28 saves and picked up the victory over the Motor City Rockers. He also made a pair of starts with the Binghamton Black Bears prior to arriving in Port Huron.

Two seasons ago, Paulin was one of the top goaltenders in the FPHL with the Carolina Thunderbirds. He led the league with 20 wins in 2021-22 and was an FPHL Second-Team All-Star.

"Chris Paulin has been a great goalie in this league for a long time," said Prowlers assistant general manager Alex Johnson. "We're excited he will be back with us this season. He is one of the fiercest competitors out there and will battle every single minute and will do whatever it takes to make any save. You won't meet anyone that is going to work harder than he does, he does everything the right way. Our young goaltenders will learn a lot from him this year. He is going to give us a chance to win every single time he is in between the pipes."

Paulin was previously a Prowler from 2018 through the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign. His 18 victories with the club rank fifth in team history.

