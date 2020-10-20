Paul Molitor Induction Speech Bobblehead Now Available

October 20, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Lakeshore Chinooks News Release





Celebrate the career of Milwaukee baseball legend, Paul Molitor, with our induction speech bobblehead. The exclusive bobble features the Hall of Famer at his 2004 induction speech at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY.

Each bobblehead cost just $20.

Bobbleheads can be purchased right here on our official team store website then either shipped to your doorstep for an additional fee, or select in office pick-up. Fans can also order by phone at 262-618-4659 and select shipping, or picked up at our office. Our office in Grafton (983 Badger Circle) is open Monday-Friday 8:30am to 5:00pm for curbside pick-up.

The 2020 season ticket holder exclusive bobblehead was set to be Milwaukee baseball great, Paul Molitor at his Hall of Fame Induction Speech in 2004. Due to the cancelled season, we have decided to sell the Paul Molitor bobblehead. But don't worry, we will have a season ticket holder exclusive bobblehead for 2021. In fact, we are ready to share with you who it will be. All season ticket holders who purchase a Full Season or 12 Game Plus Package will receive a......

That's right, Bud Selig will be joining our Hall of Fame Induction Speech bobblehead series. Fans who rolled over their 2020 ticket package or purchases a 2021 ticket package will receive the bobblehead this May when season tickets are distributed.

