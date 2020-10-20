Booyah and Beer Pick-Up Special for Saturday, October 24th

October 20, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release





ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - It's back! With a big sports weekend ahead, the Green Bay Booyah are offering food and beverages for pick-up at Capital Credit Union Park from 11am-1pm on Saturday, October 24th. This is offered as pre-order only and customers will be able to pull into the drop off lane along the left field concessions building along Holmgren Way to collect their orders.

The team is offering Booyah by the quart or gallon along with your choice of beer by the growler. You must pre-order by 10am on Friday, October 23rd.

Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. This week's offerings are as follows:

2 Quarts Booyah Only-$15

1 Gallon Booyah Only-$25

2 Quarts Booyah & 64oz Growler of Beer-$30

1 Gallon Booyah & 64oz Growler of Beer-$40

Beer Options:

Goose Island IPA

Fox River Brewing, Blu Bobber

Third Space Brewing, Happy Place

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from October 20, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.