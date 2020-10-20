Booyah and Beer Pick-Up Special for Saturday, October 24th
October 20, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - It's back! With a big sports weekend ahead, the Green Bay Booyah are offering food and beverages for pick-up at Capital Credit Union Park from 11am-1pm on Saturday, October 24th. This is offered as pre-order only and customers will be able to pull into the drop off lane along the left field concessions building along Holmgren Way to collect their orders.
The team is offering Booyah by the quart or gallon along with your choice of beer by the growler. You must pre-order by 10am on Friday, October 23rd.
Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. This week's offerings are as follows:
2 Quarts Booyah Only-$15
1 Gallon Booyah Only-$25
2 Quarts Booyah & 64oz Growler of Beer-$30
1 Gallon Booyah & 64oz Growler of Beer-$40
Beer Options:
Goose Island IPA
Fox River Brewing, Blu Bobber
Third Space Brewing, Happy Place
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from October 20, 2020
- Booyah and Beer Pick-Up Special for Saturday, October 24th - Green Bay Booyah
- Paul Molitor Induction Speech Bobblehead Now Available - Lakeshore Chinooks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Green Bay Booyah Stories
- Booyah and Beer Pick-Up Special for Saturday, October 24th
- Special Rocky's Kid's Pack Available Now
- Green Bay BOO-Yah to Host Halloween Trick-Or-Treat Event at Capital Credit Union Park
- Booyah Succeed at Providing Community with Safe Summer Entertainment
- Green Bay Booyah to Host Wine Dinner September 17th