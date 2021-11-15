Paul Fregeau Named Assistant Coach for the 21-22 Season

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons have named defenseman Paul Fregeau an assistant coach to Jerome Bechard for the 2021-22 season.

Fregeau, who was signed to a PTO last week ahead of the home opener, will still play with the River Dragons team in this dual role. Fregeau is in his 5th year pro splitting time between the SPHL and FPHL. Columbus makes the 8th pro team he has appeared in games for between those two leagues.

"Paul will be a great addition to our coaching staff and he's already a really solid player for us on the ice" River Dragons head coach Jerome Bechard said. "We have the same mentality as far as how to play the game and that will lead its way to being very beneficial on the ice."

Fregeau played his college hockey for the first two years at SUNY-Plattsburgh before transferring to SUNY-Cortland for his final two years. He then made his pro debut in the 2017-18 season as a member of the 2018 Commissioner's Cup Champion Watertown Wolves.

The River Dragons look ahead to the next weekend of games, a home-and-home set against the Carolina Thunderbirds. Friday's contest is in the Columbus Civic Center with a 7:30 puck drop. Tickets available at the Civic Center Box Office or on TicketMaster.

