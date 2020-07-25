Patriots Even up Series with Blasters with a Late Inning Rally
July 25, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Somerset Patriots News Release
Bridgewater, NJ- The Somerset Patriots (2-2) defeated the New Jersey Blasters (2-2) 2-1 to knot up the SOMERSET Professional Baseball Series at two games apiece.
The Blasters took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning on an RBI single up the middle by Martin Figueroa.
Somerset answered with an RBI base hit by Adam Tricarico in the bottom of the frame that tied up the game at 1-1.
Jordan Jackson capped off a two-out rally in the bottom of the sixth inning with a go-ahead RBI single to take a 2-1 lead, which would be the final. Jackson finished the game 2-for-3 with a double and ultimately the game-winner.
Mark Leiter pitched five innings and allowed a run on three hits and struck out six in a no decision. Nate Roe (1-0) earned the victory with a scoreless inning of work. Alex Vargas (0-1) took the loss after he gave up a run on two hits in two innings pitched. James Pugliese struck out the side in the top of the seventh to earn his first save in the series.
The SOMERSET Professional Baseball Series presented by Ford will continue on Friday, July 31st with a 7:05 pm game between the Somerset Patriots and the New Jersey Blasters at TD Bank Ballpark. For more information, please visit www.somersetpatriots.com.
