Passed the Title, Kept the Energy
May 28, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
D.C. Defenders YouTube Video
#UFL
Check out the D.C. Defenders Statistics
United Football League Stories from May 28, 2025
- Arlington Linebacker Donald Payne Named Week Nine Ortho Defensive Player of the Week by the UFL - Arlington Renegades
- United Football League Announces Players of the Week for Week Nine - UFL
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent D.C. Defenders Stories
- DC Defenders Clash with St. Louis Battlehawks in Friday Night Football at Audi Field
- Defenders Fall Short to Roughnecks, 24-21
- Perez, Feeney and Baker Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week
- Defenders Clinch Postseason Berth with 33-30 Win over Arlington
- Local Kidd Does Good