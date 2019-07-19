Parra Powers Jackets Past Greensboro

NORTH AUGUSTA, SOUTH CAROLINA: The Augusta GreenJackets (52-45, 16-13) defeated the Greensboro Grasshoppers (59-38, 15-13) by a final score of 6-2 on Friday evening. The Jackets have now won four consecutive games and will look for a series win over Greensboro tomorrow.

After Trenton Toplikar tossed 5.2 innings of shutout ball to put himself in a position to win the game, Jeffry Parra delivered a three-run home run, his 4th of the season, to give the Jackets a commanding 6-1 lead and they would hold on to the lead for a 6-2 win.

The Augusta offense scored their first runs of the game in the 4th inning. Frankie Tostado tripled, driving in Ismael Munguia and Anyesber Sivira, and the Jackets took a 2-0 lead. It was Tostado's 59th, and 60th RBI's of 2019.

While Toplikar allowed just three hits for the night, he shutdown the Greensboro offense for 5.2 frames, while earning his first win of the year. Sivira was hit-by-a-pitch with the bases loaded, and the lead was extended to 3-0.

In the 8th inning Greensboro tacked on a run on a fielding error to make it 3-1, but in the home-half of the 8th, Parra hit a huge three-run, two-out home run, and the Jackets had a comfortable 6-1 lead. A run on a sacrifice fly for Greensboro's Ji-hwan Bae in the 9th inning made it 6-2, but Ryan Walker shut the door for his 7th save of 2019.

Player of the Game: Jeffry Parra, 1-3, R, HR, 3 RBI, BB

The last home run Jeffry Parra hit came on May 22nd, and on Friday night, his three-run home run gave the Jackets some breathing room in the 9th inning. It was Parra's 4th home run of the season.

Tomorrow's Game: 6:05 PM vs Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates), SRP Park, North Augusta, South Carolina

Pitching Matchup: (GBO) RHP Alex Manasa (8-2, 3.38 ERA) vs (AUG) RHP Keaton Winn (3-6, 3.49 ERA)

Keaton Winn will make the start on Saturday night at SRP Park. Winn's last start came on July 15th at home and he went five-innings without allowing an earned run. Winn was dealing with an illness in his last start, but was still able to battle and give the Jackets a quality outing. Winn this season has been a steady force. He has 67 strikeouts to only 17 walks this year and he leads the GreenJackets with 87.2 innings-pitched. He was a 5th round pick by the San Francisco Giants from Iowa Western Community College in 2018.

Alex Manasa toes the slab for Greensboro on Saturday night. Manasa this season is tied for 3rd in wins in the South Atlantic League with eight. The right-hander is sitting at 98.2 innings on the season and he has done a fantastic job commanding the strike-zone with 79 strikeouts to only 20 walks. He faced the GreenJackets back on April 17th, and he went 5.2 innings, while allowing just one run, to earn his first win of the season. Manasa was an 11th round draft pick in 2018 by the Pittsburgh Pirates from Jackson Community College in Mississippi.

Next Homestand: Monday July 15th-Sunday July 21st

July 15th-17th vs Charleston RiverDogs (New York Yankees)

July 18th-21st vs Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates)

The Augusta GreenJackets return home on Monday July 15th for a HUGE homestand filled with fun for the entire family. It all starts on July 15th for our Garden City Bark in the Park Night. Bring your four-legged friends to SRP Park and enjoy the game against the Charleston RiverDogs. It will also be Military Monday presented by Humana- Military Tricare. Fans with a valid Military ID, patrons (active duty military and veterans) will get $2 off their ticket pricing when coming to the SRP Park Box Office for Monday games. On Tuesday July 16th, it will be Christmas in July as Santa and Mrs. Clause will throw out a first pitch and meet with fans. On Wednesday July 17th it will be St. Patrick's Day in July, as we'll feature Irish food and much more. It will also be Comfort Keeper's Baseball Bingo. Thursday July 18th is everybody's favorite day of the week, as it is Thirsty Thursday at SRP Park presented by Garden City Social, Mr. Tattoo, Kicks 99 and BOB FM. 1$ Natural Lights and PBR's will be available from 6-8 PM. On Friday, July 19th it will be our EDTS Cyber Cooler Bag Giveaway to the first 1500 fans in attendance. On Saturday July 20th at 6:05 PM it's our 13th annual Military Appreciation Night. On Military Appreciation Night, the GreenJackets will recognize and honor soldiers and their families for their dedication, commitment, and sacrifices they have made for our great nation. The homestand wraps up on Sunday, July 21st for Sunday Funday presented by Path 2 College 529 Plan. Come out and enjoy a great Sunday Funday where the GreenJackets will have a Pre-Game Catch on the field (4-4:30PM), Face Painting and much more to enjoy while at SRP Park. It will also be Paw Patrol Night. Come out and meet two of the Paw Patrol Characters as they will be here to take pictures with fans that come out to SRP Park on the Sunday, July 21st game!

