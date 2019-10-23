Parkview Field Maintains No. 1 Class A Ballpark Ranking

October 23, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Parkview Field, home of the Fort Wayne TinCaps

(Fort Wayne TinCaps) Parkview Field, home of the Fort Wayne TinCaps(Fort Wayne TinCaps)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Stadium Journey has once again ranked Parkview Field as the No. 1 Class A ballpark in Minor League Baseball. The home of the Fort Wayne TinCaps has topped the publication's list of Class A venues for 10 consecutive years since their rankings began.

"The experience at Parkview Field is what all minor league baseball teams should strive for," according to Stadium Journey. "Great food, great seating options, a great neighborhood, great entertainment, and great customer service are all present here on a nightly basis. The neighborhood around the ballpark is also vastly improving, making it hip again to hang out in Downtown Fort Wayne."

Parkview Field, which opened in 2009 and has been in use for 11 seasons, has achieved the No. 1 ranking out of all 160 Minor League Baseball homes seven times in the last nine years. (For 2019, Stadium Journey has only ranked ballparks by classification and not overall.) Class A in Minor League Baseball consists of 30 teams, with 16 in the Midwest League, including the TinCaps, and 14 in the South Atlantic League.

"We appreciate the hard work Stadium Journey puts into their expansive coverage of Minor League Baseball," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "It's certainly meaningful for us to see Parkview Field's ballpark experience recognized and to play a role in Downtown Fort Wayne's continued growth."

Earlier in 2019, for a second consecutive season and for the third time in four years, Parkview Field was also identified by Ballpark Digest as the best ballpark in Class A.

The experience for fans at Parkview Field will only improve in 2020 as

the TinCaps recently announced plans for a brand new video board, plus two outfield-wall video boards and an upgraded sound system.

The TinCaps are set to begin their

2020 season at Parkview Field on April 13. Season ticket packages and group outings are already on sale. Fans can learn more by calling 260-482-6400 or visiting

TinCaps.com.

In addition to 70 TinCaps regular season games, Parkview Field also hosts nearly 700 non-TinCaps events annually, year-round. Those special events range from meetings, weddings, and parties to concerts, batting-cage rentals, and more.

2019 TinCaps Organizational Recognition

- No. 1 Class A Ballpark (Stadium Journey)

- No. 1 Class A Ballpark (Ballpark Digest)

- Top 25 in Minor League Baseball Merchandise Sales

- Finalist for Minor League Baseball's Patriot Award

- Finalist for Minor League Baseball's In-Game Fun Award

Stadium Journey's 2019 Top 10 Class A Ballparks

1. Parkview Field (Fort Wayne TinCaps - Fort Wayne, Ind.)

2. Fluor Field (Greenville Drive - Greenville, S.C.)

3. Modern Woodmen Park (Quad Cities River Bandits - Davenport, Iowa)

4. Four Winds Field (South Bend Cubs - South Bend, Ind.)

5. FirstEnergy Park (Lakewood Blue Claws - Lakewood, N.J.)

6. Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park (Charleston RiverDogs - Charleston, S.C.)

7. Segra Park (Columbia Fireflies - Columbia, S.C.)

8. Fifth Third Field (Dayton Dragons - Dayton, Ohio)

9. Dow Diamond (Great Lakes Loons - Midland, Mich.)

10. SRP Park (Augusta GreenJackets - North Augusta, S.C.)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from October 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.