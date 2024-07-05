Parekh Signs Entry-Level Contract with Flames

July 5, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release









Defenseman Zayne Parekh joins the Calgary Flames

(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Bruce Bennett, Getty Images) Defenseman Zayne Parekh joins the Calgary Flames(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Bruce Bennett, Getty Images)

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced this afternoon that they have signed Spirit defenseman Zayne Parekh to a three-year, entry-level contract. Parekh, 18, was just drafted 9th overall by the Flames in the 2024 NHL Draft.

A personal-best season for Parekh has now officially landed him an NHL contract. After becoming the first defenseman in Spirit history to win the Max Kaminsky Trophy as OHL Defenseman of the Year, the first to win CHL Defenseman of the Year, and a Memorial Cup championship, he became the highest NHL draftee in Spirit history June 28th.

With 33 goals and 63 assists for 96 points in 66 regular season games, Parekh's 1.45 points per game were the best of an OHL blueliner since 2009. In the Memorial Cup, Parekh was a point-per-game performer through five games (1G-4A-5P).

Currently, Parekh is with the Flames at his first-ever NHL Development camp. His older brother Isa, of the Nanaimo Clippers in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), is at Flames camp as well on a free agent invite.

Images from this story



Defenseman Zayne Parekh joins the Calgary Flames

(Bruce Bennett, Getty Images)

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.