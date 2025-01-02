Panthers Sign Wide Receiver Tosin Oyekanmi

January 2, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The Panthers have acquired a playmaker and a positive presence in the locker room with the signing of wide receiver Tosin Oyekanmi.

"Tosin is an explosive receiver who plays with speed and confidence," said Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "He has quick feet to slip press coverage; his routes are fast and maintain their momentum through turns, and he tracks and catches deep balls effectively."

In 2024, the former Long Island University standout played his rookie season with the Northern Arizona Wranglers and became a prominent member of the offense by the end of the year. Oyekanmi ended the season with 18 catches for 203 yards and six touchdowns but had 11 receptions with four touchdowns in his final two games. In the Wranglers' matchup last season at the SAP Center, he caught six passes for 60 yards and two touchdowns. The following week at Vegas, Oyekanmi caught five passes for 47 yards, including a 10-yard scoring reception and a 1-yard scoring run, his first rushing touchdown of the season.

"Now, I know what kind of shape you need to be in to play this game, so it's up to me and the other experienced guys to teach the younger players how to do this," said Oyekanmi. "Bay Area is a top-notch organization, so coming into camp and competing with these guys is a great opportunity. We just have to take it one game at a time and, hopefully, win it all at the end of the season."

