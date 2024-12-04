Panthers Sign Offensive Lineman Dallas Holliday

December 4, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The Panthers have gained experience with potential on the offensive line by signing former Portland State and Boise State offensive lineman Dallas Holliday.

"Dallas is a powerful, competitive offensive lineman with the foot quickness and hand strength to lock down would-be edge rushers," said Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "He has the ability to quick-set wide rushers, good lower-body bend to doorstop a bull rush, and is very effective in getting up to the second level in the run game."

Holliday spent five years at Boise State and played on a championship team in 2019 and three bowl appearances. Holliday closed his career at Boise State with a win over North Texas in the Frisco Bowl in 2022. After graduating and with his last year of eligibility, he played at Portland State as a graduate transfer, starting all 10 games he appeared in.

He made his pro debut in 2024 after signing with Northern Arizona for the final six games of the season. Holliday says the late-season stint with the Wranglers provided insights he'll bring to the Bay Area.

"My mindset is that I want to be the best offensive lineman in the league. I understand how to play the indoor game a lot better. You have to just win your one-on-one matchups, which I like a lot better," said Holliday, who counts Trent Williams and the late Larry Allen among his NFL role models. "The angles are a lot different than outdoors and those last few games last season helped me a lot. With the Bay Area, everything will be a lot crisper from the beginning."

