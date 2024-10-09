Panthers Sign Former Elon Wide Receiver Jordan Bonner

October 9, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The Panthers have added a playmaker to the offense with the signing of former Elon wide receiver Jordan Bonner.

As a senior for the Phoenix, Bonner started 11 games and led the team with 40 catches for 522 yards and five touchdowns. Following his transfer from Purdue, Bonner caught 82 passes for 1069 yards during his three years with the Phoenix, including a career-high seven receptions for 122 yards at Wake Forest in 2023.

"Jordan has a dynamic skill set that gives opposing defenses problems," said Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "He is a big-bodied route runner with speed, strong hands, and playmaking ability to be a threat at every level."

The Carrollton, Georgia, native is eager to showcase his skills.

"I appreciate the opportunity to get back on the field and show my talents to be a contributor to the program," said Bonner. "The coaches are phenomenal, and I want to be part of what they are trying to build there. I'm going to keep grinding and attack what's in front of me."

