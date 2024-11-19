Panthers Sign DB Franky West Jr.

The Panthers have added a steady and consistent presence to their secondary with the signing of former Illinois State and Eastern Kentucky defensive back Franky West Jr.

"Franky is a first-rate mirror-and-match defensive back with excellent route recognition and the ability to maintain tight coverage all over the field," said Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "He has exceptional footwork, length, and patience, which put him in great positions to make plays on the ball while in coverage."

West Jr. takes pride in being a student of the game. In more than 1,000 college snaps, he was never called for pass interference or defensive holding. This from a player who began his career as a walk-on and transformed into a three-year starter. Before transferring to Eastern Kentucky, West spent four years at Illinois State, where he received the highest FCS defensive back grade for 2022, according to Pro Football Focus. He started nine games in 2022, recording 48 tackles, five pass breakups, two interceptions, and one tackle for loss. As a senior in 2023 at Eastern Kentucky, West recorded 38 tackles and seven pass breakups.

"I've done my research on Coach Keefe and how he was able to turn things around-not just to win, but to win convincingly," said West Jr. "That's how I go about my business. I don't just train to get by; I train to dominate."

