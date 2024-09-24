Panthers Promote Jubenal Rodriguez to Co-Defensive Coordinator

September 24, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







SAN JOSE - The Bay Area Panthers have announced the retention of assistant coach Jubenal Rodriguez with a promotion to Co-Defensive Coordinator.

In 2024, Rodriguez coached the team's linebackers and served as a defensive analyst.

"It's an honor. Coach (Rob) Keefe and I are going to continue building this defense and use the talent we bring in to go get another championship," said Rodriguez. "I'm excited about the title and grateful that Coach Keefe trusts me with it; it's a blessing to do this in the Bay Area."

The new title comes after a season in which the Panthers ranked second in the IFL in scoring defense, first against the run, and in opponents' third-down conversion rate, while finishing tied for second in sacks.

"We are very grateful that Coach Jubenal Rodriguez has continued his coaching career by re-signing with the Bay Area Panthers," said Panthers Head Coach and President of Football Operations Rob Keefe. "He is an extremely intelligent defensive coach and someone we rely heavily on to implement our defensive schemes."

Rodriguez joined the franchise as a coaching intern in 2022 and has steadily built his resume each year.

"I started at the bottom and stuck with it. I knew I had to be patient and learn the system. One day, everything just clicked, and I started to become a little more vocal, and the staff began to trust me a little more. Here we are as we continue to build one of the top defenses in the league," Rodriguez said.

Before coaching pro football, Rodriguez spent two years as the head coach at his alma mater, Sobrato High School in Morgan Hill, through 2021. He made a splash in 2017 by leading Gilroy High School to a 13-0 season, winning by an average of 26 points per game on the way to a CCS Division 5 title. Following his championship season, Rodriguez was one of only 32 coaches in the country nominated for the NFL High School Coach of the Year.

Rodriguez parlayed his success at Gilroy into a two-year stint at Monte Vista Christian, where he reached the playoffs each year and won a division title in 2019.

"I could not think of a better coach to be a Co-Defensive Coordinator next to me for the 2025 season," said Keefe. "His knowledge of the game, as well as his desire to learn, adapt, and implement creative concepts, has added tremendous value to our organization over the last two years, and I can't wait to see what he has in store for year three."

Rodriguez was a three-year varsity player at Sobrato High before playing middle linebacker at Gavilan College from 2008 to 2010. He finished his playing career at Lewis and Clark College in Portland, Oregon.

