Panthers Name Joni Rocco Director of Partnerships

September 26, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







SAN JOSE - The Bay Area Panthers have added an established marketing professional with the hiring of Joni Rocco as the team's Director of Partnerships, responsible for managing all aspects of partnership strategy, sales, and activations.

In a career spanning over two decades, Rocco has held marketing positions negotiating with the New York Yankees, Cirque du Soleil, and Disney Studios. She has also led and managed brand identity research, which served as the foundation for creating strategic partnerships that included FIFA, the San Jose Sharks, and the Coachella Music Festival.

In her most recent role as Senior Manager at Ubisoft Entertainment, Rocco was responsible for driving global partnerships and activating events to support over 40 AAA video game launches, with partners including LGE, Monster Energy, and San Diego Comic-Con.

Rocco previously worked at GMR Marketing, where she managed the Visa Inc. account, developing strategy and executing Visa's sports and entertainment sponsorship plans that included the NFL, NASCAR, and the Olympic Games to support the Life Takes Visa and Go World brand campaigns.

She has also worked at Sony Interactive Entertainment, IMG/WME, the Golden State Warriors, and the Los Angeles Clippers, and was an adjunct professor at the University of San Francisco in the sports management master's program.

