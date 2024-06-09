Panthers Crush Tucson 51-12 for Fourth Straight Win

June 9, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







SAN JOSE--The Bay Area Panthers established a franchise record for fewest points allowed in a 51-12 win over the Tucson Sugar Skulls to increase their lead to two games in the Western Conference of the Indoor Football League.

The Panthers (9-1) recorded seven defensive stops and held Tucson to the fewest points scored by an IFL team this season. The previous low was 20 scored by Tucson (2-8) previous week in a 21-20 loss to Duke City. The Sugar Skulls were able to convert on only one of 10 tries on third down.

Daquan Neal threw three touchdown passes and ran for another as the Panthers won a fourth straight game since losing to Vegas on May 4.

The Panthers will host San Diego next Sunday at 3:05 in the third meeting between the teams this year. The Sugar Skulls will be home to face the Frisco Fighters.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from June 9, 2024

Panthers Crush Tucson 51-12 for Fourth Straight Win - Bay Area Panthers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.