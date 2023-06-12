NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, CFL stats



Panthers Agree to Terms with Goalie Ludovic Waeber

June 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release


The Panthers announced today that they have agreed to terms on a one-year, entry-level contract with goalie Ludovic Waeber.

The 26-year-old native of Switzerland went 8-9-1 in 19 appearances with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage last season for Zurich SC in the top Swiss league.

Waeber, who measures in at 6-foot-1, has logged 115 games in Switzerland's top league over parts of seven seasons and has represented his home country at three World Junior Championships.

Check out the Charlotte Checkers Statistics

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

American Hockey League Stories from June 12, 2023


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Charlotte Checkers Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central