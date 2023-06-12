Panthers Agree to Terms with Goalie Ludovic Waeber

The Panthers announced today that they have agreed to terms on a one-year, entry-level contract with goalie Ludovic Waeber.

The 26-year-old native of Switzerland went 8-9-1 in 19 appearances with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage last season for Zurich SC in the top Swiss league.

Waeber, who measures in at 6-foot-1, has logged 115 games in Switzerland's top league over parts of seven seasons and has represented his home country at three World Junior Championships.

