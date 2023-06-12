Amerks Legend Jody Gage to be Inducted into New York State Hockey Hall of Fame

June 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans are pleased to announce that Jody Gage, the franchise's all-time leading scorer and three-time Calder Cup Champion, will be inducted into the New York State Hockey Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2023.

Induction ceremonies are scheduled for 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 16 at the Hilton Hotel in Troy, NY.

"We are thrilled to be inducting Jody, who has spent his life dedicated to hockey," said Rene M. LeRoux, Executive Director of the New York State Hockey Hall of Fame. "As a player and as an executive, Jody has shown great leadership and a love of the game."

"I'm both honored and humbled to be selected among so many deserving inductees," said Gage. "I was very fortunate to spend my entire playing career here in New York State with two very special American Hockey League organizations in the Adirondack Red Wings and Rochester Americans, with the Amerks, of course, being forever near and dear to my heart. I thank Rene LeRoux and the selection committee for this very special honor and congratulate the rest of the Class of 2023 on their induction as well."

Gage, who's now a member of five different Hall of Fames, including three specific to hockey, currently serves as the director of strategic planning in the Amerks' front office, where he has worked since the 1995-96 season. The role is Gage's fourth within the organization, having previously served as assistant general manager, general manager and director of player personnel during his tenure in the front office following his retirement as a player.

Originally a third-round selection (45th overall) of the Detroit Red Wings in the 1979 NHL Entry Draft, the Toronto native spent six seasons in the Detroit organization, winning his first of three Calder Cups in 1981, before signing a free-agent contract with the Buffalo Sabres on July 31, 1985. Gage would spend the rest of his career in the Sabres and Amerks organizations, signing his final contract with the Amerks on August 23, 1995.

Dubbed "Mr. Amerk" during his 11-year career in Rochester, Gage finished as the Amerks' all-time leader in goals, assists, points and games played. He holds the Amerks' record for game-winning goals in one season (9, 1987-88) and goals/points by a right wing in one season (60/104, 1987-88). Gage is one of just three players to record 500 career AHL goals and 1,000 career AHL points, and his 17 AHL seasons tie him for third in league history.

Some of his other AHL accolades include the 1987-88 AHL MVP award and a berth on the First Team All-Star squad. He also earned AHL First Team All-Star honors following the 1985-86 and 1990-91 seasons, a place on the AHL's All-Time Team in 1992 -- as chosen by the media -- and selection as the U.S. Team Captain for the AHL All-Star Game in 1995. Gage also holds AHL records for the two fastest short-handed goals in one game (8 seconds, 3/25/89), the most 40+ goal seasons (7), and the most playoff goals (51) in AHL history.

In 1999, he was inducted into the Amerks Hall of Fame. On March 19, 1999, Gage and Dick Gamble had their No. 9 retired, joining Norm "Red" Armstrong as the only players in team history to receive that honor.

A three-time Calder Cup champion, including two with Rochester in 1987 and again in his final season as a player in 1996, Gage received one of the highest honors of his career in 2006, as he was inducted into the inaugural class of the AHL Hall of Fame. He joined legends Johnny Bower, Jack Butterfield, Fred Glover, Willie Marshall, Frank Mathers and Eddie Shore. The ceremony was conducted at the 2006 Rbk Hockey American Hockey League All-Star Classic in Winnipeg, Manitoba (Jan. 31-Feb. 1).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.